Dronestagram's top 20 pictures of 2016

Fields of Lavender in Valensole, Provence, France by jcourtial
 
Fields of Lavender in Valensole, Provence, France by jcourtial

Bogata Forest, Romania by Calin Stan
 
Bogata Forest, Romania by Calin Stan

Niagara Falls by Ryanjones
 
Niagara Falls by Ryanjones

Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi, Umbria, Italy by Fcatutto
 
Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi, Umbria, Italy by Fcatutto

Red chili farmer in Guntur, India by Aurobird
 
Red chili farmer in Guntur, India by Aurobird

A snorkeller follows a Manta Ray, Yasawa Islands, Fiji by Droneworks NZ
 
A snorkeller follows a Manta Ray, Yasawa Islands, Fiji by Droneworks NZ

Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil by Ulysses Padilha
 
Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil by Ulysses Padilha

Swarm of sheep, Romania by Thedon
 
Swarm of sheep, Romania by Thedon

Camel caravan on Cable Beach, Australia by Todd Kennedy
 
Camel caravan on Cable Beach, Australia by Todd Kennedy

Miedzyzdroje plaża, Poland by Drone Expert
 
Miedzyzdroje plaża, Poland by Drone Expert

Vernazza, Cinque Terre, Italy by jcourtial
 
Vernazza, Cinque Terre, Italy by jcourtial

Piton de la Fournaise volcano by Jonathan Payet   
 
Piton de la Fournaise volcano by Jonathan Payet

 

 

 

Bird attack in French Polynesia by Actua drone
 
Bird attack in French Polynesia by Actua drone

Big Buddha, Ushiku Daibutsuby, Japan by cliechti
 
Big Buddha, Ushiku Daibutsuby, Japan by cliechti

Summer Camp, Amadores, Gran Canaria, Spain by Karolis Janulis
 
Summer Camp, Amadores, Gran Canaria, Spain by Karolis Janulis

Stirling, Alberta, Canada by Aero Retina Optics
 
Stirling, Alberta, Canada by Aero Retina Optics

Rock Climbing, Moab, USA by Max Seigal
 
Rock Climbing, Moab, USA by Max Seigal

Huia dam New Zealand by Brendon Dixon
 
Huia dam New Zealand by Brendon Dixon

Ski race in Adzhigardak, Asha, Russia by Maksim Tarasov
 
Ski race in Adzhigardak, Asha, Russia by Maksim Tarasov

Wedding in Huahine, French Polynesia by Helene Havard
 
Wedding in Huahine, French Polynesia by Helene Havard

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Dec 29 2016 10:36AM EST

Updated:Dec 29 2016 03:29PM EST

(FOX 13) - The world is more beautiful through a bird's eye view, one drone enthusiast says, and he has the photos to prove it.

A website dedicated to the growing field of photography via drones has once again chosen some of the best photos taken this year.  The top choices in Dronestagram's 'Best 20 of 2016' gallery include some of the winners of their third annual contest from earlier in the year, along with some striking new shots.

"This year again, we were all amazed by the great quality of the submitted pictures," offered Guillaume Jarret, head of Dronestagram's community.  "These pictures highlight the beauty of aerial photography in several areas: agriculture, sports, tourism, adventure, wildlife, landscapes, cultural heritage, people."

The vistas range from Niagara Falls to French Polynesia -- and many spots in between.  As with the site's annual contest, the shots depict the unique views that only a drone could capture.

"A good drone photo is a picture that you immediately identify as a drone photo: it is taken at a low altitude, near the target of the picture, and you must see on the picture that it is impossible it has been taken with another device than a drone," Jarret added.

Scroll through the photos above for all 20.

LINK: More from Dronestagram

Photos by Dronestagram users as credited, courtesy Dronestagram.

