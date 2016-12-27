Man accused of killing his ex-teacher and their son National Man accused of killing his ex-teacher and their son Police arrested and charged a man with killing his former teacher and the son they conceived while having an affair, the NYPD said.

Isaac Duran, 23, confessed to police that he killed Felicia Barahona, 36, and Miguel Barahona, 4, inside their Hamilton Heights apartment Monday morning, the New York Post reported, citing sources.

Police said Barahona had an electrical cord around her neck and the boy was found dead in the bathtub.

When detectives initially interviewed Duran, of Bethlehem, Pa., he acted distraught at the news and denied involvement in their deaths, according to the Post. But later he allegedly confessed when police found security camera video showing him entering and leaving Barahona's building, sources told the Post.

The city revealed in 2013 that it fired Barahona from her job at Dewitt Clinton High School when her sexual relationship with Duran was revealed. Duran got Barahona pregnant in 2012.

Authorities charged Duran with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.