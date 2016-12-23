Driver in fatal Chattanooga bus crash given extra training

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- The driver in a school bus crash that killed six Chattanooga children had been given additional training after previous traffic accidents in the months before the fatal wreck.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the Johnthony Walker's bus hit a cement barrier as he made a right turn in August and that his bus side-swiped a vehicle the next month.

According to 24-year-old Walker's personnel file obtained by the newspaper, Durham also had three written complaints filed against him: One for failing to check for sleeping kids on an afternoon route and two others for being late to work.

David Duke, the CEO of bus contractor Durham School Services, has said there was nothing alarming enough in Walker's file to merit termination before the Nov. 21 crash

___

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com