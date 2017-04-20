Prince George's County coach charged with child porn

- Officials have arrested a Prince George's County teacher and coach on child pornography charges.

Maryland State Police on Thursday arrested Christopher H. Speights, 34, of Capitol Heights. He faces three counts of distribution of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography.

Speights has been taken to the Prince George’s County central booking for an initial appearance before a court commissioner. More charges are pending, according to state police.

In December, police learned about someone using the internet to distribute images and video believed to be child pornography. They later obtained a search warrant on Speight's residence, and the warrant was served Thursday morning.

During the search, officials from Homeland Security Investigations recovered several electronic devices of his, and police found several videos containing child pornography.

A more complete examination of the devices found will be conducted by forensics investigators.

Officials say Speights is or has been employed as a substitute teacher and basketball coach at Bradbury Heights Elementary School in Prince George’s County, as well as a coach with the South County Sports Academy.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division is continuing this investigation. Anyone with information about the accused or concerned about contact their child may have had with him is urged to contact investigators at 410-953-8272.