Maryland governor Larry Hogan at father's side after he suffers a stroke

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's father has suffered a stroke, and the governor has canceled his appointments to be with him.

A Hogan spokesman said Thursday that the elder Hogan fell ill Saturday. Doug Mayer says Lawrence Hogan is 88 and lives in Frederick.

He was a congressman from Maryland from 1969 to 1975. He was the only Republican on the House Judiciary Committee to vote for all articles of impeachment against then-President Richard Nixon.

His son wrote in his father on his 2016 presidential ballot after saying he was disappointed in the candidates from both major parties. At the time, Mayer said the governor therefore decided to write in the name of the person who taught him what it meant to hold public office with integrity.