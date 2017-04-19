Man tries to abduct children from Maryland park on Easter

- A 37-year-old man from Silver Spring, Maryland has been charged with attempting to abduct two children and exposing himself to a 13-year-old girl in Montgomery County on Sunday, according to officials.

Police say around 6:45 p.m. on Easter Sunday, they responded to the area of 11550 Stewart Lane in White Oak for the report of an attempted child abduction. Two boys, ages eight and nine, were playing at a neighborhood park when Jemberu Bekele Geda approached them.

Geda grabbed the boys wrists and attempted to bring them to his apartment, but when the boys told him they did not want to go with him he let go of their wrists.

Once released, the boys ran home and told their parents about the incident.

Earlier that same day, Geda exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl in the same neighborhood, according to officials.

Police found Geda at his home and he was arrested. Geda told police during an interview that he did not know they boys and that he grabbed them because he wanted them to come over to his apartment to play.

Geda has been charged with one count of indecent exposure and counts of attempted child abduction. He is ordered held without bond.