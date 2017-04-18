Police need help identifying woman found dead in Forestville, Md. front yard Maryland News Police need help identifying woman found dead in Forestville, Md. front yard Prince George’s County police need help identifying a woman who was killed in Forestville, Maryland on Sunday.

The woman knocked on a door in Forestville and the owner of the house found her unconscious on the front lawn.

She died a short time later.

Police say the woman was stabbed once to the mid-section. The stabbing happened on Easter morning, but officials haven't been able to identify her and they want to find her family to notify them.

Officials have released a composite sketch and some articles of clothing she was wearing. They believe she is 20-23 years old, 5’11” tall, 125 pounds with a light complexion, brown eyes and her hair pulled back.

Prince George's County Police need help identifying this woman. She was killed in Forestville Sunday pic.twitter.com/LNqAA52DHp — Matt Ackland (@mattacklandfox5) April 18, 2017

At the time of her death, she had on her jeans pulled over sweat pants and very distinctive socks. She has no tattoos and her fingerprints have been tested but are not on file.

She was wearing this clothing - Police need to find out who she is so they can notify family. pic.twitter.com/Xaehdg2oNE — Matt Ackland (@mattacklandfox5) April 18, 2017

Details about the murder itself are limited, but the resident told police they heard a knock on the door and then found her in the grass unresponsive. If you know who she is police would like to hear from you.