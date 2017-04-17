Police: Man wanted for killing pregnant wife found dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man wanted in the fatal shooting of his pregnant wife was found dead in a neighboring county, according to Baltimore police.

The dead woman, who was 21 weeks pregnant, has been identified as 28-year-old Shahidah Barnes.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon and found blood and shell casings in and around Barnes' home but no victim. She was ultimately found hours later suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parked car outside of a hospital in Southwest Baltimore.

Efforts to save her and her baby were unsuccessful.

Smith said authorities are for now considering Shahidah's slaying to be one homicide and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine whether to count her unborn child's death as a homicide as well.

On Monday, police spokesman T.J. Smith said her husband, 34-year-old Deron Barnes, had gotten into an argument at a family function earlier Sunday. Smith said that after Barnes had been shot, Deron Barnes called family members and told them he'd shot his wife.

Baltimore County police discovered Deron Barnes' body at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday with "traumatic injuries."