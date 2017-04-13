Maryland father charged with killing his newborn daughter denied bond [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Nestor Hernandez / Prince George's County Police Department Maryland News Maryland father charged with killing his newborn daughter denied bond No bond has been set for Nestor Hernandez, the father arrested in connection with the death of his 3-week-old daughter.

Hernandez, 27, faces a charge of child abuse resulting in death and other related offenses for the death of Kendra Hernandez, according to officials.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS was called to the 6800 block of Patterson St. about an unresponsive baby on April 8.

Kendra was taken to a hospital, where she died the next day. An autopsy showed her cause of death was blunt force trauma, and manner of death was homicide.

Hernandez's public defender asked a judge to set bond Thursday so he could return to his home in Riverdale, but the judge said no because of the nature of the allegations and Hernandez has another young child at home.

In court, a prosecutor said, "There is no reason for a 3-week-old child to be dead – particularly from blunt force trauma."

Police say Nestor Hernandez had sole custody when his daughter sustained those injuries.

For now, Hernandez will remain in custody. His next hearing is scheduled to take place in early May.