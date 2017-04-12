FBI asking public's help in identifying woman

BALTIMORE, Md. - The Baltimore FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who may have information about an ongoing investigation.

Officials are unable to give further details on this case, but say the woman is not a suspect, but she may have information pertinent to a current investigation.

As of right now, no more details on the investigation are being released.

Anyone with information on this woman is asked to call the Baltimore FBI office at 410-265-8080.

