Maryland father arrested in death of newborn daughter

- A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of his 3-week-old daughter, according to Prince George's County Police Department.

The father, Nestor Hernandez, faces a charge of child abuse resulting in death and other related offenses for the death of Kendra Hernandez, according to officials.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS was called to the 6800 block of Patterson St. about an unresponsive baby on April 8.

Kendra Hernandez was taken to a hospital, where she died the next day. An autopsy showed her cause of death was blunt force trauma, and manner of death was homicide.

Nestor Hernandez had sole custody of Kendra when she sustained the injuries that led to her death. Homicide detectives charged Nestor Hernandez with Child Abuse Resulting in Death and related offenses. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

