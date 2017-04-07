Hearing for 17-year-old suspect in Rockville HS rape case pushed back till May

- A preliminary hearing for the 17-year-old accused of raping a 14-year-old girl at Rockville High School has been pushed back till May 5.

Jose Montano’s scheduled hearing was originally on Friday, April 7. Montano was initially denied bond after his arrest on March 16, along with another student, Henry Sanchez-Milian, 18, for the reported rape of the teenage girl inside the high school bathroom.

Montano and Sanchez are both charged with first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual offenses.

