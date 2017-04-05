Missing Bethesda man found dead

- A missing Bethesda man was found dead in Warren County, Virginia on April 2, according to the Warren County Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

John Patrick Donohoe’s remains were found by a hiker in a wooded area located just off the Appalachian Trail, according to officials.

Donohoe was reported missing on Dec. 14 after he was last seen by family members at his parents' house on Elmore Lane in Bethesda at around 10:30 a.m. the prior day. His family said they left the home to run errands or to head to work, but he was not there when family members returned.

Police said the 36-year-old was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with Maryland tag 2AK8853 at the time.

The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas, Virginia for identification and cause of death.

The cause of death is still under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information asked to call the Investigator Brad Pugh, Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128.