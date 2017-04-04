All clear given after University of Maryland Police report armed man off-campus

- The University of Maryland Police Department has given the all-clear after officials reported an armed man was off-campus.

UMD ALERT: All Clear for Off-Campus Armed Suspect

An All Clear has been issued for the Armed Suspect around the Lakeland Community area. — UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) April 4, 2017

(Cont) It appears the suspect has left the area, the Prince George's County Police Department is still investigating this incident. — UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) April 4, 2017

On Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. university police sent an alert out for an armed suspect off-campus near Lakeland Road and Baltimore Ave.

A person armed with a Gun reported at Lakeland Rd and Baltimore Ave. Avoid the area & follow all — UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) April 4, 2017

public safety orders. Additional information will be provided when it becomes available. — UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) April 4, 2017

Officials asked individuals to avoid the area and to follow all public safety orders.

Around 4:07 p.m. officials gave the “all-clear” saying the suspect had left the area.

Prince George’s County Police are investigating the incident.