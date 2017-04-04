All clear given after University of Maryland Police report armed man off-campus

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The University of Maryland Police Department has given the all-clear after officials reported an armed man was off-campus.
UMD ALERT: All Clear for Off-Campus Armed Suspect— UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) April 4, 2017
An All Clear has been issued for the Armed Suspect around the Lakeland Community area.
(Cont) It appears the suspect has left the area, the Prince George's County Police Department is still investigating this incident.— UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) April 4, 2017
On Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. university police sent an alert out for an armed suspect off-campus near Lakeland Road and Baltimore Ave.
S: UMD ALERT: Armed Subject off-campus— UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) April 4, 2017
A person armed with a Gun reported at Lakeland Rd and Baltimore Ave. Avoid the area & follow all
public safety orders. Additional information will be provided when it becomes available.— UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) April 4, 2017
Officials asked individuals to avoid the area and to follow all public safety orders.
Around 4:07 p.m. officials gave the “all-clear” saying the suspect had left the area.
Prince George’s County Police are investigating the incident.