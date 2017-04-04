All clear given after University of Maryland Police report armed man off-campus

By: fox5dc.com staff

Apr 04 2017

Updated:Apr 04 2017 04:37PM EDT

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The University of Maryland Police Department has given the all-clear after officials reported an armed man was off-campus.

On Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. university police sent an alert out for an armed suspect off-campus near Lakeland Road and Baltimore Ave.

Officials asked individuals to avoid the area and to follow all public safety orders.

Around 4:07 p.m. officials gave the “all-clear” saying the suspect had left the area.

Prince George’s County Police are investigating the incident.

