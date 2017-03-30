5th suspect arrested in 2016 Gaithersburg park murder

- A fifth suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in what officials believe was a gang-related murder of an 18-year-old, according to police.

Jose Coreas Ventura, also known as Josue Corea, 20, was arrested on Tuesday, March 28, in Bedford County, Virginia, according to Montgomery County Police. He is currently in the custody of the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority awaiting extradition to Montgomery County.

On June 17, 2016, Cristian Antonio Villagran-Morales, 18, was found dead in Malcolm King Park on West Side Drive in Gaithersburg.

Fifth Suspect Arrested for 2016 Gaithersburg Park Homicide: https://t.co/wFwtX3FJwW pic.twitter.com/pWDcZbIrU0 — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) March 30, 2017

Four other suspects in the case had been arrested previously and charged with first-degree murder:

Juan Gutierrez-Vasquez, age 16, of Queen Victoria Court in Gaithersburg, arrested on July 1, 2016. (charged as an adult)

Vanesa Alvarado, age 19, of Lakeworth Drive in Gaithersburg, arrested on July 1, 2016

Oscar Ernesto Delgado-Perez, of an unconfirmed address arrested on September 7, 2016.

Josue Fermin Caudra-Quintanilla, age 18, of Hyattsville, was arrested Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.

Police say all of the five suspects are believed to be associated with the criminal gang MS-13. Alvarado and Gutierrez-Vasquez told officials that they believed Villagran-Morales to be a member of a rival gang.

The investigation is ongoing.