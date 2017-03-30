Judge denies bond for 17-year-old suspect in Rockville High School rape case

- A judge denied bond Thursday for one of the men suspected of raping a 14-year-old girl at Rockville High School.

Jose Montano, 17, will remain behind bars. Montano was initially denied bond after his arrest along with another student, Henry Sanchez Milian, 18, for the reported rape of the teenage girl at Rockville High School. But on Monday, his attorney filed a request for a bond review with the Rockville court, citing new evidence that the sex was consensual.

In court on Thursday, Montano’s Lawyer said that the alleged rape victim had text messages with Montano the before the incident, agreeing to sex.

Judge said that doesn't mean she can't change her mind & texts between girl and Montano don't mention various partners or forms of sex https://t.co/HrG0YOLS6Z — Alexandra Limon (@AlexandraFox5DC) March 30, 2017

Montano and Sanchez are both charged with rape. Police say they took turns sexually assaulting the girl in the bathroom at the high school.