Judge denies bond for 17-year-old suspect in Rockville High School rape case

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 30 2017 02:24PM EDT

Updated:Mar 30 2017 02:46PM EDT

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A judge denied bond Thursday for one of the men suspected of raping a 14-year-old girl at Rockville High School.

Jose Montano, 17, will remain behind bars. Montano was initially denied bond after his arrest along with another student, Henry Sanchez Milian, 18, for the reported rape of the teenage girl at Rockville High School. But on Monday, his attorney filed a request for a bond review with the Rockville court, citing new evidence that the sex was consensual.

In court on Thursday, Montano’s Lawyer said that the alleged rape victim had text messages with Montano the before the incident, agreeing to sex.

Montano and Sanchez are both charged with rape. Police say they took turns sexually assaulting the girl in the bathroom at the high school.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories