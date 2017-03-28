Charges against teen dropped in fatal Westfield Wheaton mall stabbing

WHEATON, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a teenager in the fatal stabbings of two men inside a Maryland mall near Washington.

Ramon Korionoff, a spokesman for the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office, said Tuesday that prosecutors have determined there is "insufficient evidence" to proceed. Korionoff says an investigation is ongoing. He declined to say anything further about it.

Angelo Lamont Jackson was charged in January with two counts of first degree murder in the case. He was 17 at the time and charged as an adult.

Police had said that surveillance video from Westfield Wheaton mall showed the teen fighting with the men. Other patrons broke up the fight. Police said video showed the teen stabbing one man and pursuing the other while still armed. Both later died at hospitals.



Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.