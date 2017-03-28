Maryland Senate OKs bill on struggling schools

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has approved a framework for implementing a federal law to identify and assist struggling schools in the state.

The Senate voted 32-15 for the measure Tuesday. It includes changes to a bill that already has passed the House. The two chambers will need to work out the differences to send the bill to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who has vowed to veto the measure.

The bill creates a formula for identifying struggling schools. Supporters say the formula takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond test scores that are important, but opponents say it doesn't put enough weight on academic performance.

Supporters also say it emphasizes local input on turning around struggling schools, but opponents say it limits state action by blocking privatization to fix them.



Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.