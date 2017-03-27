Attorney General Sessions urges Maryland not to become sanctuary state

- During the White House press briefing Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions took questions from reporters after he urged sanctuary cities to change their policies toward illegal immigrants.

Sessions said the Justice Department intends to begin punishing sanctuary cities by cutting federal grants from jurisdictions that refuse to honor detainer requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A reporter in the briefing room then asked Sessions if anyone from the Department of Justice has had any conversation with Montgomery County or Rockville, Maryland officials about the alleged rape of a 14-year-old Rockville High School student by two undocumented immigrants also enrolled at the school.

Sessions answered the question indirectly saying, “Well you know, Maryland is talking about a state law, to make the state a sanctuary state. The governor is opposed to that, I’m glad to hear.”

He said adopting the bill would be such a mistake.

“I would plead with the people of Maryland to understand that this makes the state of Maryland more at risk for violence and crime, that it’s not good policy,” Sessions continued to say.

Watch the rest of Sessions' remarks below: