Maryland lawmakers outline package on opioid overdoses

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers have brought together a variety of proposals to help fight the heroin and opioid epidemic in the state.

One measure discussed at a news conference Friday focuses on prevention and treatment efforts. It includes increased funding for drug courts. It also creates new crisis treatment centers and a new health crisis hotline to help people struggling with addiction. It forms an overdose response program and eases access to Naloxone, which can reverse respiratory failures from opioid overdoses.

Another bill focuses on education.

Gov. Larry Hogan also has been focusing on efforts to fight opioid addiction. He announced a supplemental budget on Thursday that includes $10 million for a panel to develop a broad range of evidence-based strategies aimed at preventing and treating the opioid crisis.

