Md. resident opposed to becoming sanctuary state ‘horrified' by reported rape at Rockville HS

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 21 2017 06:57PM EDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 07:01PM EDT

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A Rockville resident who has campaigned against Maryland becoming a sanctuary state spoke with FOX 5 Tuesday about the reported rape of a Rockville High School freshman by two illegal immigrants.

RELATED: Police: 2 students charged with raping girl in high school bathroom

The horrific attack has renewed debate on whether Montgomery County should become a sanctuary city. It is something Brigitta Mullican vigorously opposes.

RELATED: Many questions, few answers after alleged rape in Rockville High bathroom

“I am sick of our legislator approving this stuff. I am disgusted that my city council is going to approve sanctuary city. And that our Maryland legislators have approved this. I hope that our governor vetoes this and that they don’t get enough legislators to override this,” Mullican said. 

Mullican is a legal immigrant who came to the U.S. from Germany.

RELATED: MCPS superintendent finally speaks to FOX 5 about Rockville High School rape case

“I am horrified with what has happened at Rockville High School – I was already against having illegals in the school,” said Mullican. 

RELATED: Sean Spicer calls rape of Maryland teen in school bathroom ‘horrendous, horrible and disgusting'

The two suspects charged in this case, 17-year-old Jose Montano and 18-year-old Henry Sanchez, are accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the bathroom at Rockville High School. Despite being much older than the victim, they were both registered as freshman at Rockville High School.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories