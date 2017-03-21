Md. resident opposed to becoming sanctuary state ‘horrified' by reported rape at Rockville HS Maryland News Md. resident opposed to becoming sanctuary state ‘horrified’ by reported rape at Rockville HS A Rockville resident who has campaigned against Maryland becoming a sanctuary state spoke with FOX 5 Tuesday about the reported rape of a Rockville High School freshman by two illegal immigrants.

The horrific attack has renewed debate on whether Montgomery County should become a sanctuary city. It is something Brigitta Mullican vigorously opposes.

“I am sick of our legislator approving this stuff. I am disgusted that my city council is going to approve sanctuary city. And that our Maryland legislators have approved this. I hope that our governor vetoes this and that they don’t get enough legislators to override this,” Mullican said.

Mullican is a legal immigrant who came to the U.S. from Germany.

“I am horrified with what has happened at Rockville High School – I was already against having illegals in the school,” said Mullican.

The two suspects charged in this case, 17-year-old Jose Montano and 18-year-old Henry Sanchez, are accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the bathroom at Rockville High School. Despite being much older than the victim, they were both registered as freshman at Rockville High School.