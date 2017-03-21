Teen dead after being found unresponsive in Silver Spring basement

- A teenage male was found unresponsive inside of a basement in Silver Spring early Tuesday morning around 2:25 a.m., according to Montgomery County police. He was later pronounced dead.

When officers responded to the home located in the 1000 block of Mondrian Terrace they found the teenager unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy is being conducted to determine the manner and cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this death is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240.773.5700.