Maryland News Questions raised after Rockville HS student allegedly raped Students in Rockville headed back to school for the first time Monday since two classmates were charged with allegedly raping a female student in a bathroom during school hours.

Students in Rockville headed back to school for the first time Monday since two classmates were charged with raping a female student in a bathroom during school hours.

Police say the brutal assault happened Thursday morning at Rockville High School. Jose Montano, 17, and Henry Sanchez, 18, have been charged with first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual offense.

The 14-year-old victim previously knew only one of the suspects, according to court documents. She was walking in the school hallway Thursday morning around 9 a.m. with the teens when Montano asked her for sex, but she refused, the police report indicates. The teens then forced her into a boy's bathroom and into a stall, where they allegedly raped her.

The girl reported the rape to school administrators and police were contacted, according to police.

Fox 5 is asking questions that the community wants answers for, but unfortunately, the Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Jack Smith has declined repeated requests to answer these questions:

- Why are 17 & 18-year-old boys allowed to be with freshman girls as young as 14?

- Are students forced out of school at a certain age?

- Did MCPS know that one of the suspects has a deportation order against him?

- How are unaccompanied minors who attend MCPS monitored and tracked in the schools?

- What exactly is being done to ensure safety of students in the future?

In an open letter to parents, Smith called the alleged attack ‘horrible and unacceptable,’ the letter reads as follows:

Dear Community:

As you may have heard or read, a serious incident occurred at Rockville High School on March 16, 2017. The incident involves allegations of rape and the arrest of two students. I am deeply troubled by these allegations. The allegations presented in the charging documents are horrible and unacceptable. They do not represent the positive values of our students and school communities. Our thoughts are with the student who reported the incident and her family. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is committed to supporting them through these difficult times.

Please know that our school staff immediately contacted the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) once they were informed about the alleged sexual assault. MCPS continues to fully cooperate with MCPD and the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office on this matter.

Rockville High School staff, with the support of the MCPS administration, are working closely with the students and the school community to address concerns, provide support, and review security measures.

I know community members have many questions about this serious incident. To ensure we do not unintentionally prejudice an ongoing investigation, MCPS cannot provide any additional details about this specific case at this time. However, we believe more information about this incident will be made available by law enforcement in the coming weeks.

The safety and security of every student in our district is our top priority and a responsibility that we do not take lightly. We have and will continue to work every day to ensure our schools are safe places to learn.

Sincerely,

Jack R. Smith

Superintendent of Schools

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged an immigration detainer on Sanchez. Prosecutors said he came to the U.S. from Guatemala and has only been in the country for seven months.

Students said they learned about the attack on Friday after the principal announced over the loudspeaker that there had been a sexual assault. A letter was also sent home to parents.

The investigation is continuing at this time.