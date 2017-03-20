Police investigate student stabbing at Crossland High School

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Police are investigating the stabbing of a student at a high school in Temple Hills.
The stabbing happened at Crossland High School. The victim, a student, was stabbed after a verbal argument turned violet with an adult male.
The victim was transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.
The suspect has been arrested.
