Police investigate student stabbing at Crossland High School

- Police are investigating the stabbing of a student at a high school in Temple Hills.

The stabbing happened at Crossland High School. The victim, a student, was stabbed after a verbal argument turned violet with an adult male.

The victim was transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The suspect has been arrested.