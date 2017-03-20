Playground to honor 6 kids who died in Baltimore house fire

BALTIMORE (AP) — A playground will honor six children who died in a Baltimore house fire.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is donating land for a playground near Baltimore's City Neighbors Charter School, which two of the children who died attended. Two of their siblings who survived the fire also attend the school.

Local media report that a vacant house on land across from the school will be torn down to make way for the playground. The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/1cw4Teg ) says Chase purchased the property for $280,000 in 2013 and will pay to demolish the house.

The paper says Chase had offered the property to the parents of the children who died and whose home was destroyed, but they've said they don't plan to return to the neighborhood. The fire's cause remains under investigation.

