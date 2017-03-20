Busy day set for Maryland lawmakers on 'crossover' day

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers will have a busy day voting on legislation.

That's because Monday marks the General Assembly's crossover day. It's a day on the legislature's calendar when the House and Senate aim to pass bills they plan to send to the other chamber for passage this year.

It comes with about three weeks left in the 90-day session, which is scheduled to adjourn April 10.

If a bill doesn't clear one of the chambers by Monday, that doesn't mean it can't pass the General Assembly and head to Gov. Larry Hogan's desk. But it puts an extra layer of process in the way. That's because bills that don't pass a chamber by Monday are referred to the rules committees, where bills can languish without action.

