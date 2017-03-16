Driver rescued after trapped inside cement truck in Lake Shore, Md.

- A driver in Lake Shore, Maryland has been rescued after being “heavily trapped” inside of his cement truck, according to Anne Arundel County Fire officials.

The driver was sent to Shock Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.

MVC Forest Glen Rd/West Drive | cement truck vs utility pole | 2 hr extrication | driver NLT injuries to Shock Trauma pic.twitter.com/YpDDbBrUAz — Anne Arundel Fire (@AACoFD) March 16, 2017

The truck overturned at Forest Glen Drive and West Drive, and collided with an electrical pole.

Fire crews worked with two heavy wreckers and the Go Team from the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore were present to help rescue the driver.