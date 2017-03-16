Driver rescued after trapped inside cement truck in Lake Shore, Md.

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 16 2017 04:49PM EDT

Updated:Mar 16 2017 05:12PM EDT

LAKE SHORE, Md. - A driver in Lake Shore, Maryland has been rescued after being “heavily trapped” inside of his cement truck, according to Anne Arundel County Fire officials.

The driver was sent to Shock Trauma with non-life threatening injuries. 

The truck overturned at Forest Glen Drive and West Drive, and collided with an electrical pole.

Fire crews worked with two heavy wreckers and the Go Team from the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore were present to help rescue the driver.

