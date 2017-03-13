Maryland governor urges readiness for significant snow Maryland News Maryland governor urges readiness for significant snow The governor greeted State Highway Administration employees at a salt barn in Annapolis on Monday where preparations have been underway. Snow is expected to start Monday evening and last into Tuesday.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan is urging residents to prepare for "a significant winter storm event."

The governor greeted State Highway Administration employees at a salt barn in Annapolis on Monday where preparations have been underway. Snow is expected to start Monday evening and last into Tuesday.

Hogan says some parts of the state, including Carroll and Frederick counties, could see 12 to 18 inches of snow, but accumulations are going to vary widely.

Maryland hasn't had much snow this year. Hogan says people shouldn't be lulled into a false sense of security from the weather so far, because a serious storm is on its way.

The state has been pre-treating roads in preparation for a powerful nor'easter in the forecast for the mid-Atlantic to parts of the Northeast.



Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.