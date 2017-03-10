Funeral home staffers' sharp eyes lead to murder charges

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say funeral home staffers' sharp eyes led to murder charges for a Baltimore man accused of strangling his mother.

Police said Friday that officers responding to a report of a suspicious death Wednesday found 63-year-old Cathy Kuhn unresponsive. Since there were no visual signs of trauma, police say the medical examiner's office declined to investigate.

Kuhn's body was released to her family and a funeral home, where police say staff discovered possible signs of trauma to her neck and head. Detectives responded and police say their investigation revealed that Kuhn's son, 32-year-old Erich Kuhn, strangled his mother at her home. He was arrested Thursday.

Online court records show Kuhn was charged Friday with first- and second-degree murder, assault and a weapons offense.

