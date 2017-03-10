Inmate critically injured in suicide attempt in cell

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Authorities say they're investigating after an inmate at the Allegany County Detention Center tried to kill himself in his cell.

The Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit said in a statement Friday that the 27-year-old inmate was found hanging in his cell. Officials say correctional officers began CPR and nurses helped while they waited for emergency workers to arrive.

Officials say the inmate was taken to the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center in critical condition, and he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the inmate was in the cell alone and staffers check on inmates every half hour through the night. Officials say foul play is not suspected.

