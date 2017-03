- Police are searching for a suspect in the movie theater at Beltway Plaza mall.

Police say the suspect climbed scaffolding and is now hiding in the ceiling. He is knocking down tiles as he moves around.

Photos of damage as parts of ceiling fall down. pic.twitter.com/vjtcPNWkOE — Jennifer Donelan (@jenpgpd) March 7, 2017

Investigators say the man is wanted for multiple burglaries.