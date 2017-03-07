1 dead after double shooting in Prince George's County

- A man is dead after a Tuesday afternoon double shooting in Prince George’s County.

Officials were called to the 3900 block of Southern Avenue around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for reports of a shooting. Officers attempted life-saving measures until emergency medical crews could take the victim to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are in the process of working to identify the motive and suspect (s). Know something? Call 1-866-411-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered.