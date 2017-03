- Police are investigating a crash that injured a mother and her two children.

Their car ran off the road and crashed into a tree around 6:00 p.m. on Route 301.

Firefighters had to pull the mother from the mangled car, and she was flown to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Her children, ages four and six are being treated at Children's National Medical Center in D.C.

Investigators say it appears driver error is to blame for the crash.