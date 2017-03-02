- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Michael Kelly, star of the Netflix Original Series House of Cards, released a Public service announcement Thursday in response to Maryland's continuing problems with heroin and opioid addiction.

The two urged parents to speak to children about opioid and heroin addictions.

“This is having a devastating affect right here at home in Maryland and on our nation. It affects all ages and demographics,” said Hogan.

Hogan said “before it’s too late,” call 1-800-422-0009 for treatment and resources.

On Wednesday Hogan declared a state of emergency because of the epidemic, and announced $50 million in new funding over five years to help support the state's prevention, recovery and enforcement efforts.

Across the country, more than 52,000 people died of a drug overdose in 2015, and roughly two-thirds of them had used prescription opioids like OxyContin or Vicodin or illegal drugs like heroin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those overdoses have jumped 33 percent in the past five years alone, with some states reporting the death toll had doubled or more.