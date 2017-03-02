2 men killed in crash on I-270 in Frederick

- Two men were killed in a crash on Interstate 270 in Frederick, according to Maryland State Police.

The crash occurred Wednesday night on northbound I-270 near Baker Valley Road.

A Chevrolet Corvette was traveling at a high rate of speed when it changed lanes and hit a Volkswagen Jetta.

The driver lost control of the Corvette and it went off the road, where the car hit several trees, according to officials.

Police say the driver, 55-year-old Craig Sandford of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and his passenger, 56-year-old Anthony Hose of Damascus, were pronounced dead on the scene.

All lanes northbound 270 were shut down as result of this accident.

The crash remains under investigation.