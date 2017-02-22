Maryland mom sends college student care package of trash [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo courtesy of Connor Cox Maryland News Maryland mom sends college student care package of trash A college student from Leonardtown, Maryland is getting a lot of attention these days after his mother sent him what he thought was a care package.

That is, until he opened it.

Connor thought his mom was sending him an assortment of necessities and goodies, but instead, when he opened the box it was filled with garbage.

Connor’s mother says she sent him the trash package because he was too lazy to take it out when he was home for the holiday break.

“We laugh about it, my husband and I thought it was really funny...but we do those things here, as the kids get older a lot of our consequences are humorous instead of negative consequences they tend to remember the funny ones better,” said Terri Cox, Connors mother.

Connor posted the picture on social media and it has since gone viral.