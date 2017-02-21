Donations needed to help family after mom dies in violent hammer attack Maryland News Donations needed to help family after mom dies in violent hammer attack A vicious hammer attack by a Maryland woman's boyfriend left her dead and her two young children severely injured.

- A vicious hammer attack by a Maryland woman's boyfriend left her dead and her two young children severely injured.

Now, a few months later, the community is coming together to make sure life is easier for those young lives who miraculously survived the encounter.

The children are living with their grandmother whose home is being retrofitted to be accessible to their future needs.

Habitat for Humanity is helping add 500 square feet to her existing home to accommodate two bedrooms, a bathroom and a walk-in style shower with a built in seat.

Both children are still recovering from the attack.

Naomy, 8 and her brother, 4-year-old Adyhnn survived the violent hammer attack by 26-year-old Sharef Hayward, their mother 25-year-old Airealle Sells did not.

PREVIOUS: Police: Md. woman dies days after hammer attack

Valentina Downing, the children’s grandmother said her grandchildren will never be the same.

Naomy and her brother suffered brain trauma.

“The best way I can explain it to Naomy because she's the oldest is that God is still in control of everything. We may not understand why, if or how things happen but everything in this world happens for a reason. Look at what God is doing through this tragedy,” said Downing in an interview with Fox 5’s Tisha Lewis.

Habitat for Humanity is helping to make the family’s home more accessible for Naomy and Adhynn who remains hospitalized – his left side is paralyzed and he’s unable to walk or eat regular food.

Downing has sole guardianship of Naomy and Adhynn. She says her faith has kept her strong through this tragedy.

The family is asking for everyone to keep Adhynn in their thoughts as he undergoes neck surgery on Thursday.

Right now, the Downing family is staying at The Children’s House at John Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland for at least another two weeks.

Habitat for Humanity does need more donations for The Downing Project. Click here to donate.