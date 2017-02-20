Officials mourn the loss of ‘Tron,' a faithful K9 partner

- Prince George's County Police lost a faithful K9 partner on Friday.

Tron was a 7-year-old patrol and drug detection dog, and a faithful partner of Sergeant Nick Cicale.

His death was sudden, as he became ill Thursday evening and was rushed to an animal hospital. Veterinarians discovered Tron had an aggressive form of blood cancer and it had spread to several organs in his body. He died the next day.

During his career, starting in September 2010, Tron successfully located several dangerous suspects along with locating many pieces of evidence.

He also received four gold medals during the 2015 World Police and Fire Games, according to officials.