Officer given one year suspension, probation for taking upskirt photos of officer, other females

- A Prince George's County Police officer who took upskirt photos of a fellow officer and several other women was given a one year suspended sentence and three years of supervised probation on Friday.

James Sims pleaded guilty last month to four counts of Visual Surveillance with Prurient Interest and two counts of Misconduct in Office for taking up skirt photos of unsuspecting women.

“This officer’s actions were a complete violation of, not only the women who he photographed, but also the trust of the community he was sworn to protect and serve,” said Alsobrooks. “It is my hope that he gets the help that he needs during his probationary period. To be clear, Mr. Sims’ actions are certainly not representative of the hundreds of officers who carry out their duties everyday with the highest level of professionalism and integrity.”

Prince George's County Police began investigating Sims last June after an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department officer reported that he took an upskirt photo of her at the Sports Authority in Bowie.

Further investigation revealed additional incidents, including two while he was on duty.

County police then provided the information to the State's Attorney's Office to review for possible criminal charges.