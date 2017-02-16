Police: 2 people arrested in deadly Accokeek shooting

- Authorities say that two suspects were arrested for the deadly shooting of a man in Accokeek on Monday.

The incident happened on February 13, 28-year-old Timothy Sherod of Lavall Court in Glenarden was found shot to death in the front seat of his parked car in the 3300 block of St Marys View Road.

Donvain Hodges, 24, and Cessna Blow, 19, were charged for the murder of Sherod.

Hodges and Blow are charged with first and second-degree murder and other related charges. A preliminary investigation revealed that a dispute over money led to the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go towww.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.