Man struck, killed by vehicle in Upper Marlboro identified

- Prince George’s County police have identified a man who was struck and killed in the parking lot of an Upper Marlboro shopping center.

Nathaniel McKinnon, 21, of Hillary Court in Upper Marlboro was struck in the 5000 block of Brown Station Road on Monday around 8:30 a.m.

PREVIOUS: Man struck, killed by vehicle at Upper Marlboro shopping plaza

According to officials, a preliminary investigation reveals the driver intentionally struck McKinnon, and detectives are investigating whether this was an act of self-defense.

A weapon was recovered from the decedent.

Detectives are consulting with the State’s Attorney’s Office on any potential charges in this case, according to officials.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call CRIME SOLVERS at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.