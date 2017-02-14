Tractor-trailer crashes on route 15 in Frederick, Md.

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 14 2017 12:18PM EST

Updated:Feb 14 2017 12:18PM EST

FREDERICK, Md. - A tractor-trailer accident Tuesday morning in Frederick, Maryland caused major traffic delays for drivers.

The northbound lanes of Route 15 near 7th Street and 7th Street were closed in both directions, according to Frederick Police.

SkyFox chopper was over the scene of the crash Tuesday morning:

Officials are investigating.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories