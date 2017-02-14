Tractor-trailer crashes on route 15 in Frederick, Md.

- A tractor-trailer accident Tuesday morning in Frederick, Maryland caused major traffic delays for drivers.

Maryland State Police on scene of tractor trailer accident north bound rt. 15 near 7th Street. Please expect extensive delays. 684 — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) February 14, 2017

The northbound lanes of Route 15 near 7th Street and 7th Street were closed in both directions, according to Frederick Police.

Accident Update #1: MSP investigating accident in area of rt. 15 & 7th St.

7th St. closed in both directions. Significant delays in area. — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) February 14, 2017

SkyFox chopper was over the scene of the crash Tuesday morning:

Officials are investigating.