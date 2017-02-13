27-year-old woman missing from Prince George's Co.

- A 27-year-old woman from Prince George's County, Maryland is missing and police need your help locating her.

MISSING: 27-year-old Rachel Bright. Last seen yesterday in the 800 blk of Cedar Heights Dr., wearing a blue shirt & blue jeans. pic.twitter.com/FUw8mzdtgZ — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 12, 2017

Rachel Bright was last seen Saturday in the 800 block of Cedar Heights Drive. Rachel was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Have you seen her or know where she is? If so, call the Prince George's County Police Department.