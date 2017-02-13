27-year-old woman missing from Prince George's Co.

Prince George's County / Rachel Bright
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 13 2017 10:57AM EST

Updated:Feb 13 2017 10:57AM EST

PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., Md. - A 27-year-old woman from Prince George's County, Maryland is missing and police need your help locating her.

Rachel Bright was last seen Saturday in the 800 block of Cedar Heights Drive. Rachel was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Have you seen her or know where she is? If so, call the Prince George's County Police Department.

