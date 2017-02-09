Vandalism on CSX train overpass in Maryland

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 09 2017 05:20PM EST

Updated:Feb 09 2017 05:20PM EST

KENSINGTON, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating vandalism found on a CSX train overpass.

The phrase 'BRIDGES NOT WALLS' was written on the side over the overpass.

It happened over 495 near seminary lane in Kensington, Maryland.

Police are asking anyone with information about the vandalism to give them a call.

