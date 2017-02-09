Vandalism on CSX train overpass in Maryland

- Maryland State Police are investigating vandalism found on a CSX train overpass.

Vandals send a new message to drivers on the Beltway. Same bridge where vandals once wrote "Surrender Dorothy" pic.twitter.com/ul6uTh1gWA — Paul Wagner (@Fox5Wagner) February 9, 2017

The phrase 'BRIDGES NOT WALLS' was written on the side over the overpass.

Here is a still shot of message written on railway bridge over the Beltway in Forest Glen. pic.twitter.com/E583RdIsVQ — Paul Wagner (@Fox5Wagner) February 9, 2017

It happened over 495 near seminary lane in Kensington, Maryland.

Police are asking anyone with information about the vandalism to give them a call.