Man charged with murder in girlfriend's death

- (AP) — Police in Baltimore say a man is facing murder charges after his girlfriend's body was found wrapped in bedding in a park.

Police said in a statement Thursday that 22-year-old Marco Holmes has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and other offenses in the death of 20-year-old Tonja (THAN'-jay) Chadwick. Police say they believe an argument preceded the killing.

PREVIOUS: Police: Person of interest in girlfriend's death in custody

Chadwick was reported missing Jan. 30, two days after she was last seen alive, dropping off her 4-year-old son. Her body was found in a park Feb. 2 and police now say she had been shot in the head.

Police identified Holmes as a person of interest last week, saying he hadn't been seen since her disappearance. He was arrested Wednesday on an unrelated charge.

