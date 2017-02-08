Officers rescue man from burning SUV

- (AP) — The Charles County Sheriff's Office says three officers rescued a man from a burning SUV.

Officials said in a statement Wednesday that the crash happened Jan. 29 on Crain Highway in Waldorf and the rescue was captured on dash-cam video.

Master Cpl. Don Kabala heard a collision and found the SUV burning on the median and a semi-conscious man inside.

Pfc. Eric Scuderi and Pfc. Christopher Morris arrived and discovered the man's legs were pinned under the dashboard. While Kabala used an extinguisher to keep flames at bay, Morris freed the man's legs and pulled him to safety with Scuderi.

Officials say the 32-year-old Clinton man, who was thrown from the driver's seat in the crash, was flown to a hospital with injuries that weren't life threatening.

