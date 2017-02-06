Montgomery County Council president to hold news conference

- (AP) — Montgomery County Council President Roger Berliner is scheduled to talk about county efforts to reaffirm that the county has not changed its long-standing polices regarding the welcoming of immigrants.

Berliner is holding a news conference on Monday in Rockville.

He is also is scheduled to talk about the proposed Bethesda Downtown Plan and its potential impact on schools and other infrastructure in that area.

Berliner will also discuss legislation in the General Assembly that would stop local jurisdictions in Maryland from enacting higher minimum wages than the state minimum wage.



