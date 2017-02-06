Pilot flown to trauma center after plane makes hard landing in Md.

- The pilot of a small plane in Maryland has been flown to a Trauma Center after his plane had a hard landing in Fort Washington.

PGFD units searching area near Potomac Air Field in FT Washington for hard landing of small plane. Pilot talking with 911 call taker. — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) February 6, 2017

On Monday afternoon crews responded to the scene of a plane small crash near Potomac Air Field. The pilot of the plane was up, walking and responsive to 911 on the phone.

U/D Hard Landing - @MDSP Trooper 2 in air to help us locate plane/pilot. Pilot is up & walking and still on phone with 911 call taker. #PGFD — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) February 6, 2017

Officials said the pilot was up and walking regardless of his wounds and was flown to a trauma center as a precaution.

U/D Injured Pilot - as a precaution the adult male patient being media-vac to a Trauma Center via @MDSP Trooper 2. LZ is off Trafalger #PGFD — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) February 6, 2017

