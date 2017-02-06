Pilot flown to trauma center after plane makes hard landing in Md.

By: fox5dc.com staff

Feb 06 2017

Updated:Feb 06 2017 01:11PM EST

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - The pilot of a small plane in Maryland has been flown to a Trauma Center after his plane had a hard landing in Fort Washington.

On Monday afternoon crews responded to the scene of a plane small crash near Potomac Air Field. The pilot of the plane was up, walking and responsive to 911 on the phone.

Officials said the pilot was up and walking regardless of his wounds and was flown to a trauma center as a precaution.

