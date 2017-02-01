VIDEO: Armed men robbing CVS Pharmacy employee at gunpoint in Hillandale Maryland News VIDEO: Armed men robbing CVS Pharmacy employee at gunpoint in Hillandale Police are looking for a group of robbers who stole prescription drugs and cash from a CVS store in Hillandale.

- Police are looking for a group of robbers who stole prescription drugs and cash from a CVS store in Hillandale.

The incident comes after a string of other pharmacy robberies in the area, but police do not believe those are connected to the latest crime.

Four men went into the CVS store at 10113 New Hampshire Avenue on January 20 around 9:44 a.m., each of the men were wearing dark clothing and partially concealing their faces, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

In the video, one of the men has a handgun pointed at the head of a CVS employee, and police say he is demanding cash from that employee while two others took prescription drugs.

The suspects fled from the store with prescription medication, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.