Police ID victim in fatal shooting at gas station in District Heights

- A man was killed in a mid-day shooting Monday at a District Heights gas station, Prince George's County Police said.

The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. at the gas station in the 3200 block of Walters Lane.

The victim, 20-year-old Carrington Daye Jr., of South Hilmar Circle in District Heights was found inside of the gas station suffering from a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

Officials do not believe this was a random shooting, and they are working to identify the suspect who fled the scene. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.